OHIO — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Steubenville Police Chief Ken Anderson announced Thursday that 10 men from three states were arrested during an undercover human trafficking operation in Steubenville.

What You Need To Know Yost said in a release the men were looking to buy sex



The sting was held on Tuesday and Wednesday



Yost said some of the occupations of the men included being a nurse, steelworker, construction worker, culinary supervisor, machine worker and coal miner

Yost said in a release the men were looking to buy sex.



“Sex isn’t for sale in Ohio – so be prepared to face charges if you come into our state to solicit it,” Yost said. “I commend Chief Anderson for working with our task force and urge other agencies to follow his lead and join our fight against human trafficking.”

The sting was held on Tuesday and Wednesday by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, along with help from other departments in the area.



“These types of investigations take significant time and effort to plan and execute, and this operation would not have been possible without the assistance of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force,” Anderson said. “This is a great example of the cooperation that exists between law enforcement agencies throughout the State of Ohio.”

The men arrested were:



Shawn Anderson, 40, of Follansbee, W.V.

Jacob Canterbury, 52, of Follansbee, W.V.

Eric Coleman, 49, of Wheeling, W.V.

Ronald DiCarlo, Jr., 57, of Mingo Junction, Ohio

Sean Finsley, 45, of Weirton, W.V.

Andrew Perry, 45, of Bellaire, Ohio

Daniel Smith, 38, of Steubenville, Ohio

David Thomas, 35, of Saxonburg, Penn.

Michael Virgin, 36, of White Oak, Penn.

Frank Wiles, 52, of Smithfield, Penn.

Yost said some of the occupations of the men included being a nurse, steelworker, construction worker, culinary supervisor, machine worker and coal miner.

They are facing charges of solicitation and/or possession of criminal tools.