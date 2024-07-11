COVINGTON, Ky. — The City of Covington is furthering its initiative to support small businesses through grants, fostering economic growth and innovation.

What You Need To Know The City of Covington provides grants for the rent of startup businesses, renovating exteriors and restoring electric signs through the Small Business Incentive Program



It's the first round of funding for the 2024-25 fiscal year, with the deadline to apply being July 19



Covington has helped nearly 150 local businesses over the past eight years



4 Hounds Gear and Grooming, which specializes in pet grooming, has benefited from the program

Christopher Davis started his career in data analytics before taking a different path, opening his own dog grooming business.

"I actually used to be a numbers guy, but I've always had a love of animals," he said as he groomed one of his many clients.

He’s now co-owner of 4 Hounds Gear and Grooming, offering grooming services and pet essentials. But like any business owner, he said he worried if his dream could become a reality, with some of his top concerns being location and the cost of opening.

The City of Covington offers three incentive grants, including a rent subsidy program up to one year, a forgivable loan of up to $6,000 to match investments for remodeling and a historic electric sign program, covering 75% of the project up to $75,000.

Patrick Duffy, the city's business retention and expansion manager, said these grants are about providing opportunities and growing the city.

"Small businesses are very important to Covington, not only from an economic aspect but also because they're part of our identity," Duffy said.

Through these grants, Covington has helped nearly 150 local businesses over the past eight years, as well as receiving recognition from the International Association of Drilling Contractors.

Davis and his co-owner, Ken Mulvey, are just three months shy of their one-year anniversary. Davis said he's thankful.

"Once we were awarded that, (it) let us focus on some other things that we could do to improve our business," he said.