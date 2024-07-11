TRENDS is the city’s latest licensed cannabis dispensary to open, and the first Black-owned one in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens.

“We’re here, we made it and we’re open,” said Rodney Carter Jr.

Occupying a 6,000 square foot space on 44th Drive, TRENDS is the city’s largest dispensary.

“We’ve got tinctures, topicals. We have edibles,” said Brandon Carter.

Founded by two brothers from South Jamaica Queens now living in Long Island City, Rodney Carter Jr., a fitness expert, and Brandon Carter, a software developer, TRENDS is the 100th dispensary licensed through the state’s Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary, which is issued to business owners with cannabis-related criminal histories.

“My brother, my dad and myself, we were all arrested for cannabis many years ago,” Rodney said.

Rodney blames himself for his brother’s arrest.

“A couple bags must had fell out my pocket and me just not realizing it,” he said. “When he came to use the car coming home from college and he just went for a drive, coming home the police just pulled him over.”

While celebrating the dispensary’s official grand opening Wednesday, the brothers admit to getting push-back from some community members.

“At our community board meeting we had protesters, we had like 30 protesters,” Brandon said.

But local business owners like Tony D’Aiuto of

Enoteca LIC, a wine and spirits store around the corner, said legal cannabis dispensaries like TRENDS do not bother him. Instead, he said he has a problem with smoke shops that are illegally selling marijuana.

“In order for that place to succeed the city really has to do a better job of cracking down on illegals,” D’Aiuto said.

“They should have closed all these shops down before,” he went on to say. “They knew the process was happening for the legalization of cannabis.”

“I’m really proud that in the New York State budget we passed clear guidelines on getting those shops closed and getting them closed urgently,” said state Senator Kristen Gonzalez, who also attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for TRENDS Wednesday.

The controversy surrounding smoke shops that illegally sell marijuana are one reason the Carter brothers said operating a legal cannabis dispensary is all the more important.

“It’s a huge responsibility that we do take serious,” Rodney Carter said.

TRENDS has partnered with Housing Works Cannabis Company, the first licensed cannabis dispensary owner in New York City, and will donate a portion of their proceeds to community-related endeavors.