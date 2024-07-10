President Joe Biden says that Ukraine will be flying American-made F-16 fighter jets as soon as "this summer" in an effort to repel Russia's invasion.

Biden made the announcement in a joint statement on Wednesday morning with the prime ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands. The Danish and Dutch governments have begun the process of donating American-made F-16s to Ukraine, with the United States' support, per the leaders.

"The transfer process for these F-16s is now underway, and Ukraine will be flying operational F-16s this summer," the statement reads.

The announcement follows commitments from Belgium and Norway to provide F-16s to Kyiv. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Wednesday his country will donate six F-16s to Ukraine, ideally within the year.

Gahr Støre said Ukraine's "ability to defend itself against attacks from the air is absolutely crucial in its defensive battle against Russia."

