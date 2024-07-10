WAVERLY, Ohio — As Intel's new chips plant is being built in central Ohio, trucks have been hauling giant equipment across the buckeye state to Licking County.

Another one of those trips is happening this week.

The load carrying equipment for Intel is massive. It’s nearly the length of a football field and weighs about 900,000 pounds.

It was carrying an air processor, which is used in the silicon chip manufacturing process.

Matt Bruning with the Ohio Department of Transportation has been keeping an eye on the convoys these last several months. He said while the equipment is heavy, ODOT came prepared.

"When we found out that the companies were wanting to move these loads,” Bruning said. “We started working with the various stakeholders and figuring out what's the best route from Adams County to Licking County that has roadways that can handle the weight."

And the sheer size of it was another big task for ODOT.

"We had to analyze a lot of vertical clearance issues.” He said. “So, can it fit under traffic signals like the ones behind us here? Can it fit under bridges or do we need to pick a different route?”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is escorting the convoy the entire way, but if drivers cross its path, Bruning said it may cause an inconvenience.

The superload left Manchester on Monday and isn’t expected to reach New Albany until next Tuesday.

ODOT said this is Intel’s 13th superload to make its way through the state this year, with about 10 additional ones still to come. The next one is supposed to happen later this summer.