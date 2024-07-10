MILWAUKEE — Edelweiss Cruises is taking one of its boats up to Port Washington during the week of the Republican National Convention.

That’s because no one will have access to the Milwaukee River downtown during convention week.

What You Need To Know Edelweiss Cruises has worked out an agreement with Visit Port Washington to take their largest boat "Harbor Lady" there to offer boat tours from July 13 - 18 .

One boat tour guide said she was disappointed that they will not be able to offer any tours in Milwaukee during the RNC because the river will be closed off



The cruise line is thankful they were able to make this pivot because it allows them to recoup some of their expected losses from the convention's restricted access

A week before the convention, Cyndi Kramer enjoyed the view of the Milwaukee River from one of the Edelweiss boats.

She also narrates tours with Edelweiss.

“This is our regular tour,” said Kramer. “We go out to the river. We will hit the harbor. We will be out for 15-20 minutes and then we will turn around and come back down the river.”

Kramer said she won’t be able to offer any tours the week of the convention.

“I think we really counted on some additional people coming to learn about the city and now we are not going to have that opportunity, so yeah, it was disappointing,” said Kramer.

However, Edelweiss has worked out an agreement with Visit Port Washington to take their largest boat “Harbor Lady” there to offer boat tours from July 13-18.

Special events coordinator Lindsay Schwegler said she is thankful they were able to make this pivot.

“We are taking a bit of a financial loss during that week, not being able to run any of our cruises including our private charters so to be able to move one of the boats there is kind of mitigating some of that loss we are suffering,” said Schwegler. “We have seasonal employees, which are mostly college kids so for them to not work some of that week was a bigger hit to them more than anything else so to be able to provide some hours for them in that Port Washington area is a huge bonus.”

She also invites convention visitors to make the trip a little further north.

“To be able to take our biggest boat and move it to Port Washington, you are still going to get that Wisconsin energy,” said Schwegler.

Kramer said she would love to see convention visitors stick around after the convention for a tour on the river.

“I like just learning about Milwaukee history myself,” said Kramer. “I’m a huge believer in rabbit holes and so I am constantly finding out something new that I throw into more.”

The RNC is giving the company an opportunity to try something new, but employees said they’re looking forward to after the convention, when they can show off the city in the way they know best.

