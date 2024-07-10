NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Scallopers across the Tampa Bay area will be rejoicing as a new bay scallop season gets underway.

This season was expanded by executive order, with the FWC making a permanent change to make the season 40 days long for the Pasco Zone Management region An extended season, some say, will be an added bonus to the local economy Bay scallop season remains open thru Aug. 18

Wednesday marks the start of the 2024 Recreational Bay Scallop Season for Pasco County. This includes all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco County line and north of the Anclote Key lighthouse in northern Pinellas County. It’s an exciting time of year with big implications on tourism and the local economy.

As exciting as the season may be, there are some who are reminding others of some helpful tips to keep in mind as you head out on the water.

This year’s season was expanded by executive order and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) made a permanent change to make the season 40 days long for the Pasco Zone Management region. The dates were changed after input from stakeholders at public workshops.

Recreational harvesters, however, do need a Florida saltwater fishing license in order to harvest bay scallops. This extended length of the season, some say, will be an added bonus to the local economy.

“Summer is my busy season so to add scalloping into it is just an added bonus," said Capt. Wendy Longman, owner of Windsong Charters & Boat Rentals. "Now, you can do scalloping, or you can hang out at the island, or you can go fishing, or you can go island hopping. You just have so many more choices now that scallop season has been extended.”

The daily bag limit is two gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or one pint of bay scallop meat per person. That’s a maximum of 10 gallons of whole scallops or a half gallon shucked scallop meat per vessel.

Also, Longman says it’s best to limit your catch and don’t catch your limit. Doing so will help ensure scallops for future seasons.

Bay scallop season will remain open thru Aug. 18.