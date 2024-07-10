SEOUL, South Korea — While on an economic development tour in East Asia, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans for a new metal manufacturing facility to be established in Central Texas by a South Korean company.

What You Need To Know SeAH Group, a steel company based in South Korea, will set up the facility in the city of Temple



SeAH Group, a steel company based in Seoul, South Korea, will set up the facility in the city of Temple—which is an hour north of Austin. The project is estimated to generate $110 million in capital investment and create over 100 jobs in the area.

“Texas has always been a fantastic partner in every aspect of our journey to the U.S.,” said SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel Co-CEO Junghoon “Jay” Lee in a news conference. “The opportunities that the state offers will allow us to thrive in the fast-growing North American market. SeAH also strongly desires to become a great addition to the community of Texas.”

“Texas is the premier destination for business growth, which is why companies from across the globe continue to choose our state to expand their operations,” said Abbott during a news conference in South Korea. “SeAH Group’s $110 million investment in Temple is a testament to the unique and unmatched business opportunities the Lone Star State has to offer businesses. I look forward to welcoming SeAH Group’s new manufacturing facility to Texas and continuing to work with them to bring even more investments and jobs to our state.”

Earlier this week, Abbott was in Taiwan and announced plans to open a State of Texas Taiwan Office to promote collaboration and trade between Texas and Taiwan. Taiwan is Texas’ seventh-largest trading partner, according to Abbott.

Abbott’s last stop on the tour will be Japan.

While Abbott is overseas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been serving as acting governor.