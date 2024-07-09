Pfannenberg Inc., a global manufacturer of thermal management, liquid cooling solutions and signaling technologies, will undergo a $16.6 million expansion of its North American headquarters in Alden, Empire State Development (ESD) announced Tuesday.

The manufacturer will move, expand, and upgrade its current operation to increase efficiency and grow sales. It will retain 105 jobs and create 23 new jobs.

"The impressive expansion of a leading global business like Pfannenberg adds to the overall vitality of the manufacturing sector in Western New York," said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight. "Gov. Hochul is committed to building on New York State’s proud manufacturing history by creating and supporting an ecosystem that encourages the most innovative companies to remain in New York and thrive, creating a better future for the workforce of tomorrow."

Pfannenberg will move from its existing location in Lancaster to a 146,000-square-foot building located at 13595 Broadway in Alden, which will be renovated to include an upgrade to production and warehouse areas to optimize workflow and efficiency, along with an additional $6.1 million for state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment.

"Acquiring this building is a significant milestone for our company. It represents our dedication to expanding our manufacturing capabilities and enhancing our operational efficiencies. We are committed to creating a space that not only meets the highest standards of excellence but also inspires our team to achieve their best work," said Robert Kapilevich, Pfannenberg U.S. Manufacturing President.

The project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025.