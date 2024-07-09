New Era Cap and the National Hockey League have announced a new multiyear deal that grants New Era rights to produce and distribute globally headwear and apparel for the NHL and its 32 teams.

Upcoming collections to be released in the months ahead will feature current NHL and team logos, vintage marks and event logos for the NHL Winter Classic and the NHL Stadium Series.

"This partnership brings together two global brands, working together to grow a global game," said Christopher H. Koch, chief executive officer of New Era. "While we have been working with individual clubs for decades, we are excited for our new agreement with the League and look forward to creating special moments for fans and players in North America and around the world."

Fans can purchase NHL products from New Era Cap in a variety of designs and styles at neweracap.com, NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca.

"For decades, New Era has maintained a strong brand presence in the hockey consumer products landscape by combining an authentic appreciation for the game with a deep understanding of what’s igniting change culturally," Brian Jennings, NHL chief brand officer and senior executive vice president. "With this expanded partnership, we are excited for the global opportunities ahead."

The agreement begins with the 2024-25 NHL season.