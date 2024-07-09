GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council reports that as of July 5, more than 99% of the state is experiencing abnormally dry weather.

What You Need To Know Most of North Carolina's 100 counties are abnormally dry



Farmers are seeing the impact of the heat on their crops, ponds and bottom line



Corn, melons, and green beans are just some of the produce that may increase in price due to the extra irrigation needed

The drought and increase in heat are taking a toll on farmers around the state.

Irene Treece, owner of Treece’s Produce, said she's increased the frequency of irrigation for her crops in the Sandhills to fight back against the excessive heat.

“Hot, hot weather, we irrigate a lot, we do, and we have drip lines underneath the roads turning the spigot,” Treece said.

The extra water impacts the price Treece can offer at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, where she sells most of her produce.

Treece's daughter and farm helper, Tina Jacobs, said the weather has also impacted their neighbors.

"A lot of the farmers in our area, the ponds have gone dry from irrigating so much," Jacobs said.

She said heat can also affect the growth of crops.

“Corn has been really hard because as soon as you water it, it turns dark because it is so hot. The shucks will turn dark, and customers don’t want dark corn, but it’s so hot,” Jacobs said.

Corn, green beans, watermelon and other produce could also be impacted by overheating.

Despite a very dry June and start to July, our meteorologists say a more rainy pattern is setting up for the next couple of weeks.

Jacobs said her family is looking forward to making the best out of the season.