LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville bar Afrokanza announced on social media July 8 it will be permanently closing. The closure comes three weeks after the city declared it a nuisance for repeated violations of the law.

According to a June 18 Notice of Criminal Activity Nuisance Violation form for Afrokanza, the bar continued to serve alcohol after 2 a.m., which is when its license said sales must stop. The notice said this happened June 9.

Louisville Metro’s code states businesses can be punished for persistent illegal activity, which it defines as five or more serious violations, including selling alcohol after hours, within a 12-month period.

Both Afroknaza and nearby Cafe 360 were served near-identical nuisance violations June 18, which temporarily halted their operations.

In March, a man was shot and killed inside Cafe 360, and in July 2023, a man died in a shooting outside Afrokanza.

Richard Price, director of the city’s Codes and Regulations Department, said Afrokanza was in talks with the city to resolve its issues and become compliant again. That’s when they chose to close on their own.

Price said other businesses should take note.

“We’re going to be aggressive about dealing with businesses that are a nuisance to the community all across the city," he said. "So look for us because we’re going to be there."

Codes and Regulations staff told Spectrum News 1 Cafe 360 has been allowed to reopen while its owner appeals the city’s nuisance order.

Louisville Metro Councilman Ben Reno-Weber represents the Highlands neighborhood where Afrokanza is located. He said it's always sad to see a business close, but after seeing the issues at this location, it seemed like the right decision to make.

“I think this is the resolution that helps everyone feel safe in our neighborhood, then that’s what I’m for,” Reno-Weber said. “When you can use the data to track that more than 200 calls have been made to 911 over the course of a year, that's clearly a center of some issues.”

In March, Metro Council passed a resolution to strengthen the city’s ability to go after bad actors.

“Councilman Blackwell, Councilwoman Fowler, myself and some others came together and said, 'Well, listen; we need to have locally the same powers that they have at the state. So that's what we did, and that's the ordinance that got activated here,'” Reno-Weber said.

The city has the power to fine businesses, revoke their liquor license and force them to close in some cases.