PALM BAY, Fla. — A big road construction project is shutting down a section of Minton Road between Malabar Road and Jupiter Boulevard near Palm Bay City Hall through the end of the month.

Already, it has caused issues for people like Tonia Brangwin and her three grandkids, who were headed to the DeGroot Public Library Monday morning when they came across a barrier.

“I was hoping I could get across here to get to the library, but it’s not happening,” she said.

Crews were beginning several weeks work to repair the mile-long stretch roadway, which sees some 27,000 cars a day.

“It’s a headache driving on the potholes,” says Brangwin.

Officials say the project will involve Full-Depth Reclamation, which involves pulverizing the existing asphalt and mixing it with cement and water to create a more durable base for the new road.

Detour signs are posted at Minton and Malabar, and entrances and exits to the Palm Bay Shopping Center.

The small bridge leading to and from the library is also blocked off.

Drivers like Brangwin who are trying to get to the library are directed to go through the City Hall parking lot.

Traffic is also being rerouted from Jupiter to Eldon Boulevard.

“A lot of this roadwork is long overdue,” Brangwin said.

Officials say the road will be closed through July 30.

Residents with questions about the project are encouraged to call Palm Bay Public Works at 321-952-3438.