MAITLAND, Fla. — As local governments prepare to take over the operational costs for SunRail by the end of the year, one city is facing budget concerns over the looming costs.

So much so that Maitland city officials say they’ve tentatively agreed to withdraw from an agreement with Orange County, a move leaders say will give them more time to figure out the future.

Orange County leaders will discuss the decision on Tuesday.

Late last month, Maitland’s city council unanimously agreed to terminate their interlocal contract with Orange County if a new deal couldn’t be reached.

Orange County leaders are hopeful they can reach an agreement with the city of Maitland.

“It’s challenging because it’s not something that happens very commonly,” said Orange County public works director Brett Blackadar. “We have one commuter rail system in Florida. Amending a grant agreement — it’s not a common thing. That’s one of the challenges.”

They say this is a project where many government agencies can and have to come together.

“This is a very good example of central Florida’s five governments coming together. That’s not common that five large governments come together on an agreement. SunRail is a very good example,” said Blackadar.

Maitland city leaders sent a statement to Spectrum News 13 explaining last month’s vote:

“The city and the county have had ongoing discussions since late last year,” said the statement. “The City of Maitland made two votes on June 24 to allow future discussion with Orange County regarding SunRail. The City Council voted unanimously to terminate an interlocal agreement with the county. A second unanimous vote holds that action in abeyance pending future discussions with county officials. Other details about the SunRail station and funding will not be known until after future discussions with the county.”

Orange County commissioners are meeting tomorrow to approve further discussions between the county and the city of Maitland.