First Hawaiian Bank will give the land and building of its former Lanai bank branch to Maui County.
FHB closed the branch on June 28, 2024.
“The island of Lanai is a special place and we have appreciated being able to serve its community,” said FHB President Bob Harrison in a statement. “Donating the branch to the county will ensure that the location will be used in a way that aligns with the priorities and the needs of island residents.”
Maui County plans to talk with Lanai residents to determine the best use of the donated location.
“This is a gracious gesture from First Hawaiian Bank, and they have consistently been great partners,” said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen in a statement. “We are exploring options for use of this property, including the possibility that it will include space for new Maui Emergency Management Agency staff on Lanai. That being said, we will be seeking feedback from the Lānaʻi community to determine the best utilization of this property.”