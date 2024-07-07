ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.
Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Sapphire Lane at 12:12 a.m. Officials said upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.
The man was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation. Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.