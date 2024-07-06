ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Saturday, Saturday Shoppes hosted the 3rd annual BBQ and Jazz Festival outside of Tropicana Field, full of food, music, vendors and more.

Bruce Gorneault, the Co-Founder of Lemon Smashers, was one of the vendors at the event.

He said when they wanted to start up their business, this wasn’t what he thought they were going to do.

“We originally started selling t-shirts,” he said.

While preparing for Saturday’s crowd, Gorneault said they’ve grown significantly since they first came to Saturday Shoppes and credits Founder Renee Edwards for helping them get off the ground.

Edwards said August will mark three years since Saturday Shoppes began and hasn’t forgotten why she started it.

“Minority and women-owned businesses are my focus because they don’t get the focus,” she said. “No one really focuses on making sure women and minority businesses excel.”

Edwards said during her first event in 2021, there were 64 vendors, the second 97 and the third 150.

As Saturday Shoppes continues to grow, she’s amazed by businesses like Lemon Smashers which have exploded in popularity.

“When you come out here, you’re supporting someone that’s getting started,” she said. “You’re supporting someone that may need your feedback. You’re supporting someone that’s still learning to be a better business.”

The next event will be on August 3.

It’s the “Bounce Back to School” event featuring a backpack giveaway.