ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Jamaica on Wednesday, after ravaging through the Eastern Caribbean early this week, leaving nine people dead.

By Thursday morning, telephone poles and downed trees blocked the roadways in the country’s capital of Kingston. In Central Florida, members of the Jamaican community have been worried about their loved ones back home.

While some have been able to connect with family over the last few days, others haven’t been able to get in touch with their loved ones since before the storm made landfall on the country’s southern coast Wednesday.

What You Need To Know The Category 5 Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Jamaica’s southern coast Wednesday



The damage sustained by the hurricane varied in different parts of the country, from fallen trees to downed power lines



Central Florida’s Jamaican community is mobilizing by setting up monetary donations and food drives to send aid as soon as possible

Kemoy Phillips moved to the Central Florida region from Jamaica five years ago this month. For the Kissimmee resident, happiness means home.

And her home is in Portland, Jamaica.

But right now, her heart aches for her home and for her loved ones days after Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Wednesday.

Her mother, two aunts and two cousins all live in Jamaica, but each in different areas of the island. Her family has been sending her pictures and videos of the damage leftover by the storm through WhatsApp and other social media channels.

“It did not hit home until I started getting videos from my family, so you know it’s closer to home right there,” said Phillips.

Even though all her family members made it through the hurricane safely, Phillips says the damage from the hurricane hit every member of her family differently.

While some sustained ceiling leaks and downed trees, others — like one of her cousins — lost complete access to the bridge that led up to her house.

As Phillips watches the WhatsApp video sent to her by her cousin, you can hear the woman narrating the video saying, “We don’t have any bridge, we are blocked in.”

As Phillips watches the aftermath videos sent from my family on her phone screen, she says she feels hopeless.

“Given the individual that I am, you know, it saddens me to know that I’m here and not in Jamaica to lend a hand in the cleaning up process,” she said.

But even from a distance, that’s not stopping her from helping those that she loves.

Along with other members of Central Florida’s Jamaican community, she’s lending a hand by raising awareness on the Jamaican American Association of Central Florida’s (JAAOCF) emergency fund.

People are welcome to make donations ranging from non-perishable items such as canned goods, rice, dry cereal, baby formula/food and bottled water to cash donations.

On the receiving end of this donation drive is Renford Jeffrey, who is in Kingston, Jamaica.

Jeffrey is collaborating with board members from the Jamaican American Association of Central Florida (JAAOCF) to assess the needs that people have and ensure that the shipment of these donations runs smoothly.

“This is just the beginning of the hurricane season and there are needs that exist prior to the hurricane, after and during,” Jeffrey said.

On Sunday, Jeffrey will meet with board members from the JAAOCF to gain a better sense of what donations were collected and how they will proceed with the first batch of shipments.

Despite the damage caused by the hurricane, Phillips says her people are resilient.

The focus for now, she says, is moving forward and picking up the pieces.

But even in the most difficult times, it’s the little things that count the most. In Phillips’ case, that’s a food basket from her trip back home last month.

“I brought back some curry powder straight from Jamaica. Chocolate, and of course, I had to bring home beef patties and nutmegs,” she describes with a smile on her face as she proudly wears her country’s colors on her shirt and ears.

Donations are being collected at the Holy Family Episcopal Church on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Cash donations can be made online directly through the JAAOCF.