In his first remarks outside of 10 Downing Street after becoming the next British prime minister, Labour leader Keir Starmer invited all of the United Kingdom — those who voted for him and "especially" those who did not — to join "this government of service in the mission of national renewal."

"Our work is urgent and we begin it today," Starmer told a crowd of his supporters hours after his Labour party rode to a landslide victory in Thursday's elections, snapping a 14 years of Conservative leadership.

With the results nearly finalized, Starmer's center-left Labour party won at least 410 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, more than enough for an outright majority. The Conservatives, led by Rishi Sunak since 2022 after a tumultous period that saw five prime ministers in just six years, had around 120, a loss of roughly 250 seats in Parliament.

In his farewell address ahead of offering his resignation to King Charles III, Sunak, who said he will step down as his party's leader, acknowledged the anger of the voting public.

“To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry. I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss,” he said. "To all the Conservative candidates and campaigners who worked tirelessly but without success, I’m sorry that we could not deliver what your efforts deserved.”

"This is a difficult day, but I leave this job honored to have been prime minister of the best country in the world," Sunak said.

Starmer honored Sunak in his speech outside of No. 10, acknowledging not only his status as the country's first British Asian Prime Minister, but also "the dedication and hard work he brought to his leadership."

"But now our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal, and return of politics to public service," Starmer continued. "When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to awareness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future that we need to move forward together."

"Now, this wound, this lack of trust, can only be by actions, not words," he said. "I know that, but we can make a start today with the simple acknowledgement that public service is a privilege, and that your government should treat every single person in this country with respect."

"If you voted Labour yesterday, we will carry the responsibility of your trust as we rebuild our country," Starmer declared. "But whether you voted Labour or not — in fact, especially if you did not — I say to you directly: My government will serve you."

Several world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, offered their congratulations to the Labour leader. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Friday afternoon that Biden spoke to Starmer by phone.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," Biden wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I look forward to our shared work in support of freedom and democracy around the world, and to further strengthening the special relationship between our two countries."

"Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote in his congratulatory social media post. "Let’s get to it, my friend."

"Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in his note of congratulations. "We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a rules-based international order. I wish the incoming government every success both in domestic affairs and in solidifying the UK’s leadership on the world stage. I look forward to working closely together on strengthening the Ukraine-UK partnership and restoring international peace and security."

Zelenskyy also took time to express his gratitude to Sunak for the U.K.'s "steadfast support" for Ukraine under his leaderhsip.

"Challenger tanks, Storm Shadow missiles, F-16 training for our pilots, and the first bilateral security cooperation agreement are just a few of our shared achievements that Ukraine will never forget," he said. "Thank you, Rishi."

"Congratulations @Keir_Starmer on your electoral victory," wrote European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen. "I look forward to working with you in a constructive partnership to address common challenges and strengthen European security."

"Congratulations @Keir_Starmer ! As friends in Europe, our countries are closely linked in politics, business and civil society. I look forward to deepening our cooperation in NATO, the G7 and between our governments," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Congratulations to my friend and new UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer on his resounding election victory - I look forward to working constructively with the incoming @UKLabour Government," added Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Britain has experienced a run of turbulent years — some of it of the Conservatives’ own making and some of it not — that has left many voters pessimistic about their country’s future. The U.K. divorce from the European Union followed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine battered the economy, while lockdown-breaching parties held by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff caused widespread anger.

Rising poverty, crumbling infrastructure and overstretched National Health Service have led to gripes about “Broken Britain.”

Johnson’s successor, Liz Truss, rocked the economy further with a package of drastic tax cuts and lasted just 49 days in office. Truss, who lost her seat to Labour, was one of a slew of senior Tories kicked out in a stark electoral reckoning.

The result is a catastrophe for the Conservatives as voters punished them for 14 years of presiding over austerity, Brexit, a pandemic, political scandals and internecine conflict.

The historic defeat — the smallest number of seats in the party's two-century history — leaves it depleted and in disarray and will spark an immediate contest to replace Sunak.

The Liberal Democrats, another center-left party in the U.K., saw a big gain, winning about 70 seats. Reform UK, a far-right party led by Nigel Farage, an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, won four seats, including one for Farage after his eighth attempt. Aside from the Conservatives, one of the biggest losers was the Scottish National Party, which saw a near wipeout amid Labour gains.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.