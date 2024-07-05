STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Leo Bunzcak is a software developer at Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point.

He’s a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point graduate who started working at the company through a work co-op program in college.

“I’m working on the systems they use... to make sure that everything is processed the way it’s supposed to and that everyone gets their money correctly and on time,” Bunzcak said.

Much of his work is focused on making those kinds of business activities smoother for both customers and employees.

“We make sure the claims systems run as smoothly as possible for our claims reps so they don’t have a huge headache when somebody is in an emergency and needs to make a claim,” Bunzcak said. “And also for our insured, the people who put their trust in us to make sure that when they need it, they can make a claim and there aren’t going to be any issues.”

Sentry is hiring in a number of key areas, from an underwriting manager to a senior actuary.

“The three biggest areas we have positions available are in the customer service area, the claims area and our information technology area,” said Javier Sotelo, a senior human resources director. “Those are areas where, through promotions and as people get different opportunities, we regularly have open positions.”

Sentry works closely with UW-Stevens Point and area technical colleges to develop and find talent.

“This is a place where you will never feel stagnant,” Sotelo said. “If you have aspirations and you’re able to get the job done, there’s always going to be an opportunity to stretch goals and stretch your development here at Sentry.”

Jacob Piotrowski is a claims representative who started working at Sentry while going to UW-Stevens Point. After graduation, he stayed with the company.

“Knowing... that you’re helping people on a day-to-day basis when they’re going through a tough time in their life, I think that’s a good sense of satisfaction,” he said.

Bunzcak grew up in Rib Mountain near Wausau. He said he’s happy to have found a career close to home.

“I’ll be able to keep (this job) as long as I want it and not have to move out to Texas or the East Coast or West Coast, anywhere like that,” Bunzcak said. “The ability to stay with my friends and family at a stable job, that’s great.”

