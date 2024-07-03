DELAND, Fla. — Construction is now underway on a new roundabout in DeLand, meant to reduce backups and crashes.

The Florida Department of Transportation just started work on a new two-lane roundabout at State Road 44 and Kepler Road.

Alex Heimsoth, whose family owns a nursery and landscaping business just down from the intersection on Kepler Road, said they try to stay clear of State Road 44 and Kepler Road as much as possible.

“In the afternoons, we pretty much avoid this side going anywhere this direction because we know we’re just going to wait at this light,” he said.

Looking at future traffic growth, FDOT found the roundabout could reduce evening backups by 90 seconds compared to keeping the intersection in its current configuration.

“(Roundabouts) can be good,” Heimsoth said. “They can help. From that other roundabout we have down the road there, it’s minimized the time we wait.”

Heimsoth is referring to the roundabout installed in 2022 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Beltway and at Orange Camp Road.

“We do see more accidents on it than I would typically see at a light, but they’re typically just like slight fender benders here and there,” he said.

While there was an initial uptick, a city of DeLand spokesperson said as drivers got used to the roundabout, they now see fewer crashes. And as Heimsoth noted, very few are serious.

“Compared to signalized intersections, roundabouts reduce the likelihood of crashes resulting in severe injuries and fatalities by up to 82%,” said Cindi Lane, FDOT’s District 5 public information director. “The new roundabout at SR-44 and Kepler Road will also decrease the number of vehicle conflict points where crashes can occur, making the intersection safer for both motorists and pedestrians.”

Still, some drivers said they believe two roundabouts are two too many in this area of DeLand.

“I saw what happened at the other roundabout and I’m nervous about going through (the new roundabout),” said Brenda Cline, who works with Heimsoth at the nursery. “I probably will not go through it. I’ll find an alternative way home.”

Construction on the $8.5 million project is expected to be completed by Fall 2025.

There’s a public meeting regarding the new roundabout:

Tuesday, July 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center, Ballroom B

815 S. Alabama Ave., DeLand

There’s also a virtual option. Click here to register.