DELTONA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a dark-colored sedan following a road rage incident that led to a shooting.
Officials say the incident took place Monday night on Interstate 4 between exits 105 and 108, which is Sanford to Deltona.
FHP reports the victim, a 62-year-old man, was involved in the road rage incident, then tried separating himself by getting off the Deltona exit. He pulled into a nearby gas station, where he noticed five bullet holes in his vehicle and a blown-out back passenger tire.
The shooting is still under investigation and the suspected shooter is believed to be a Hispanic man in his mid-to-late 20s with long, curly black hair, authorities stated.