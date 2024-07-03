DELTONA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a dark-colored sedan following a road rage incident that led to a shooting.

What You Need To Know

  • FHP is investigating a shooting on I-4, believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident between Sanford and Deltona

  • The victim, a 62-year-old man, was not injured but his vehicle had five bullet holes and a blown out tire

  • The suspect's car is described as a dark-colored sedan. The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man in his mid-to-late 20's with long black curly hair

Officials say the incident took place Monday night on Interstate 4 between exits 105 and 108, which is Sanford to Deltona.

FHP reports the victim, a 62-year-old man, was involved in the road rage incident, then tried separating himself by getting off the Deltona exit. He pulled into a nearby gas station, where he noticed five bullet holes in his vehicle and a blown-out back passenger tire.

The shooting is still under investigation and the suspected shooter is believed to be a Hispanic man in his mid-to-late 20s with long, curly black hair, authorities stated.