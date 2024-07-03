ORLANDO, Fla. — As Jamaicans braced for Hurricane Beryl, the Jamaican American Association of Central Florida stepped up, calling for donations to an emergency fund for Jamaicans.

Joan Edghill, president of the Jamaican American Association of Central Florida said those wanting to lend a hand can drop off some nonperishable food, clothes, and medical supplies at the Holy Family Episcopal Church on Hiawassee Road.

Edghill started gathering some of those items Tuesday because the Jamaicans will need help as soon as possible after the storm passes, she said.

“Tuna would also be a good idea, sardines,” Edghill said.

“They’ll be cooking on the outside, most likely, because power is down in Jamaica.”

Supermarket shelves in Jamaica are already empty, she said.

“I woke up this morning, really concerned of course, and saw there was a lot of floods in Saint Elizabeth, for example. Santa Cruz [had] water everywhere, and that’s always a bad sign,” she said.

Mea Allman, vice president of the Jamaican American Association, said she always wears a Jamaican necklace around her neck to remember family and friends in her home country.

“And it’s always a conversation piece as well, too, to share about my beautiful culture,” Allman said. “No matter what this hurricane brings, we are resilient Jamaicans, and we are going to bounce back.”

Food donations will help, but financial donations are also needed, Allman said.

“Whether it’s $5, $10, a dollar, whatever it is, that will help anyone,” she said.

When the JAAOCF holds its independence gala Aug. 10, the organization will continue to collect funds to send to Jamaica if they still are needed.

Jamaicans are accustomed to the hazards of hurricanes and the destruction they can leave behind, Allman said.

“Just like we have it here, we have it all in the islands in Jamaica, and people are used to this happening,” she said.

But now that the power is down, anxiety kicks in, she said.

“It’s like we’re sitting, we’re waiting, to hear,” Allman said. “Did anybody get injured?”

People who wish to help can call the association at 407-292-3719 to make a donation or get additional drop-off information.

The Jamaican American Association of Central Florida, or any other third-party online fundraiser, is not managed by or connected with Spectrum News.