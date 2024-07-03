LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new 27-floor high-rise hotel may be coming to Louisville, which would spark a significant change to the city's skyline.

What You Need To Know Louisville-based developer Zyyo has released renderings of a proposed downtown hotel



"One Forty West" would feature 300 rooms, a rooftop bar, first-floor restaurant and more



Zyyo is also a co-developer on the forthcoming Canopy by Hilton on 2nd and Market streets



Mayor Craig Greenberg, D-Louisville, said he's excited about the proposed project

Louisville-based Zyyo announced its interest in building a 27-floor luxury hotel in downtown Louisville. Renderings released by Zyyo show "One Forty West" would be built at the site of the former EMW Women’s Surgical Center.

The 300-room hotel would feature a rooftop bar, first-floor restaurant and more. In the company’s release, it highlights "One Forty West" would be located a short distance from the Kentucky International Convention Center, KFC Yum! Center and across the street from another Zyyo co-developed site, the forthcoming Canopy by Hilton hotel.

Mayor Craig Greenberg, D-Louisville, responded positively to Zyyo's announcement.

"This would be awesome," Greenberg said in a statement. "There are many exciting developments coming to downtown Louisville, from new restaurants, hotels, distilleries and now a proposed mixed-use tower in the heart of the city on Market Street. I look forward to seeing progress on all these projects as downtown continues to be a vibrant and energetic neighborhood for everyone."

If the project moves ahead, Zyyo states the hotel could have a groundbreaking in 2026 and open in 2028. The Canopy by Hilton hotel is expected to open by early 2025.