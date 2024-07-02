TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Help is on the way to Hurricane Beryl ravaged areas in the Caribbean.

Joe Hurston of Air Mobile Ministries in Titusville is taking flight again with several water purifiers.

“Little Donkey” will be in the air soon.

“I tell you what, this little airplane has flat delivered the mail. I mean, it’s just kicked butt,” said Hurston.

He and co-pilot David Walen from Wilmington, North Carolina, have done this type of missionary work for years.

They are making sure all of their equipment like radios are in working order and bringing along life jackets, first aid kit, blankets and an inflatable life raft.

The goal is to get behind the hurricane and land in damaged areas. The mission is to bring water purifiers to places where there is no water, or it’s contaminated.

“We don’t know what to expect, but our plan is going to be, after this passes, we are hoping to come in on the back side, we’re going to shoot for Puerto Rico,” said Hurston. “The hurricane rips things up, rips out houses, then what happens, sewer and clean water mix, when that happens, your water source will kill ya.”

Hurston and Walen both believe it’s God’s work.

“It blesses me because I get to see God’s hands and his power, and we get to save some lives,” said Walen.

“What better way to demonstrate the love of God, to give people clean water, when all of their water has been destroyed,” adds Hurston.

Hurston is heading back to his Tennessee home to load up water purifiers, then after a pit-stop back in Titusville, he will head to the aftermath of the storm Thursday.

If you’d like to donate or follow along with his blog, go to airmobile.org.