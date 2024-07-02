OHIO — The Rite Aid location closures continue as documents filed Monday and in late June show more than 20 locations are set to close their doors in Ohio in the near future.
The locations listed for closure are as follows:
- 2574 Easton Street NE in Canton
- 3700 North Dixie Drive in Dayton
- 146 Woodman Drive in Dayton
- 1501 North Main Street in Findlay
- 302 West Robb Avenue in Lima
- 2853 Grove Avenue in Lorain
- 3129 Lincoln Way East in Massillon
- 120 South Main Street in New Carlisle
- 99 Whittlesea Avenue in Norwalk
- 332 South Main Street in Marion
- 180 North State Street in Painsville
- 1175 Louisiana Avenue in Perrysburg
- 2229 East State Street in Salem
- 20405 Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights
- 401 West North Street in Springfield
- 45 East Avenue in Tallmadge
- 5001 Mahoning Vanue in Warren
- 8239 Waterville Swanton Road in Waterville
- 27175 Center Ridge Road in Westlake
- 2704 Belmont Avenue in Youngstown
- 2701 Market Street in Youngstown
Last month, the chain announced additional closures more than 20 stores across the Buckeye State. Since its bankruptcy filing in October of 2023, more than 90 locations in Ohio have closed for good.
An exact day for the closures wasn't disclosed.
According to its website, Rite Aid still has more than 140 stores open in the state. To find a Rite Aid location near you, click here.