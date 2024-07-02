PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have picked a company to build their new billion-dollar ballpark.

The St. Pete city council still has to approve the project.

The final vote will take place during the city council meeting on July 18, which is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. The project passed its first hurdle earlier this month with council members voting 5 to 3 to advance the plan.

The team selected Minneapolis-based company called Mortenson Construction.

Mortenson has built several professional sports complexes, including Truist Park, the Braves stadium in Atlanta.

In addition to sports facilities, the 70-year-old company has experience with public-private partnerships and in the hospitality, higher education, science and technology, advanced manufacturing, and solar/wind/energy storage industries, among others.

The $1.3 billion project would see St. Petersburg contribute $287 million, while Pinellas County and the Rays would put in $312 million and $770 million, respectively.

The project is expected to be completed by Opening Day in 2028.