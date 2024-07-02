DURHAM, N.C. — An app aimed at cutting food waste is now available in North Carolina.

It’s dubbed the "Too Good To Go" app, and it says it’s helped over 15,000 food businesses save over 12 million meals from going to waste across the United States.

The app is currently available in 27 markets across the country, including Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte, according to the company, and North Carolina businesses are already getting their hands on it.

Business owners like Barbara Nigro have started using the app. Nigro said when she opened ‘Little Barb’s Bakery’ in the Bull City three years ago, she wanted to focus on less waste, sustainability, saving money and, of course, preparing delicious treats.

After taking a recent trip to New York City a few years ago, she said she used the “Too Good to Go" app.

The app allows customers to buy leftover food and baked goods that do not sell on shelves at one-third of the retail price. It helps lower the harmful impacts of food waste on the environment, and businesses can retain some revenue from food loss and waste.

At the time, Nigro said she and her team came up with a similar concept for her bakery. It was called "too good to waste."

She said she was motivated to do it because there wasn’t a similar service in the state at the time where customers could buy remaining goods at a low cost.

“We saw that customers really liked it,” Nigro said.

In June of this year Too Good To Go expanded its app to North Carolina, and the company approached Nigro’s business.

After witnessing the positive response from customers and recalling her own enjoyment of using the mobile app in NYC, she jumped on the opportunity, and hopes to make a difference.

“Of course, yes, why not?” Nigro said. “All you have to do is come in.”

The bakery owner said she’s been using the app for about a month and sells two to three “Too Good To Go” boxes a day.

So far, there are at least 60 businesses taking part in the Triangle, including restaurants, grocery stores or gas stations. Qualifying residents can click here for more information.