TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Senate introduced and passed legislation that would block existing bans on gas-powered blowers back in March.

And it’s been a question for a lot of communities across the state who are looking to set their own regulations for gas powered equipment.

What You Need To Know Counties across the state are creating their own guidelines for using gas powered equipment





Ronaldo Rodriguez started Electrawn LLC. In 2020 a fully electric powered lawn care company





Rodriguez is sharing the impact of making the switch to electric company

The federal government's latest national emissions inventory says Florida leads the nation is gas powered lawn equipment. It’s an issue for many residents who are making the switch to using electric lawn equipment for a better quality of life.

Meanwhile, keeping up with your yard can seem like a 24/7 job in Florida.

It’s a job Ronaldo Rodriguez has done from a very young age. “Summers, spring breaks, winter breaks were always lawncare,” according to him.

His experience inspired him to start his own lawncare company, ‘Electrawn.’ But with a twist: it’s fully electric.

Rodriguez describes what it’s been link for his customers, “They didn’t see us, they didn’t hear us but we were already finished up, it was so new to the industry that our clients weren’t even prepared to understand how quiet we were.”

He started his business four years ago and he says switching to electric equipment has been beneficial.



“Emission free for one that’s one of the biggest ones,” he said. “They’re quieter service compared to our competitors or the other equipment that’s out there.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection agency found that workers using gas-powered commercial equipment are exposed to harmful material when they are close to the emitting sources several hours a day.

Rodriguez says keeping his employees safe is just as important as the benefits his clients get.

He says as local cities create their own ordinances regarding electric lawn care equipment it’s also important to dispel misconceptions – for example…the amount of time it takes to charge the equipment.

“We typically spend about 30 to 45 mins per home and we cycle our batteries,” Rodriguez said. “So the same battery that we’re using at home A: By the time we’re finished there and we’re doing home, and B: We are on our second battery home a battery is charging.”

Rodriguez has even shared informational videos on social media to educate others about the tools he uses.

He’s also doing his part to protect the environment in other ways.

“This vehicle right here, this is our other truck, we have solar panels on our truck to charge on the go.”

He hopes more people will see the benefit a fully electric lawncare company has. And he’s willing to help others do the same.

“We would rather take a proactive approach because we believe that’s where it’s going to move eventually, instead of being reactive in the future to try a convert our business,” he said.

Rodriguez is staying busy this summer, not just crafting a beautiful yard but enriching the environment too.

While other states like California are making the switch to electric powered equipment, many Florida cities are working to create its own ordinance to prohibit the use of gas-powered equipment.