APPLETON, Wis. — After 144 years, the Courtney Woolen Mill has closed.

Tom Courtney has worked at the mill since he was in high school. Courtney owns the business, which he purchased from his father in 1986.

He said looking back at the 52 years he worked there, he would not change a thing.

“Well, especially my great grandfather who bought the mill in 1904 probably can't believe that it's still running to this day yet,” said Courtney. “I guess that's the main thing that's been in the family for four generations and keeping the history going was remarkable.”

Courtney has a son and daughter, but he said he did not consider selling them the business. He said it’s tougher to make a living today doing what he does.

Courtney said the community supports his decision to retire.

“Basically, the last three months, I made as much as I did the whole year last year,” said Courtney. “Just the out pour of support from the customers and buying batts.”

The machines and other artifacts will be donated to the Appleton Historical Society. They will be displayed as part of a permanent exhibit at the Appleton History Museum.

Appleton Historical Society board of directors member, Tom Miller, said the museum will create an exact replica of the inside of the mill.

“Well, part of it is the history of the mill itself,” said Miller. “The four generations of family, the story that that tells the textile industry in the five cities is a great story to tell. And then again, the industrial age of the Fox River itself, the waterpower, all these coming together make a great story for Appleton and a great story for the new Appleton History Museum.”

As Courtney poured wool fibers into the machine for the final time, he said only a few words came to mind.

“Bittersweet,” said Courtney. “After watching batts go through for 52 years and how reliable the machine is for over 144 years.”

Courtney will miss his customers the most. He said that’s because without them, none of this would have been possible.