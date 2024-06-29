COVINGTON, Ky. — As the Fourth of July approaches, Americans are gearing up for the festivities by purchasing fireworks.

Vito's Fireworks, a family-owned Covington-based store, has served the community for 50 years.

Vito Partick Casullo III said he loves all things fireworks. The store has thousands of types in stock.

"We started out just with tents in the front yard, moved on to trailers, and (then) we finally opened up this building down here, when they legalized (fireworks) in Kentucky," Casullo said.

According to Capital One Shopping 2023 data, Americans spend about $2.3 billion purchasing fireworks annually. Last year, Americans spent an estimated $15.8 billion for the Fourth of July.

Vito's shopper Roger Reeder said he comes over from Ohio each year to make sure his family can have fun.

"We live up in Ohio, and some of these you can't get over there," Reeder said. "So once a year, I come down here, and I like to surprise my grandkids. They don't know I'm doing this yet, so it'll be a nice little surprise for them.”

Casullo said he wants everyone to have fun but emphasized the importance of staying safe.

"Just make sure you read directions ... and just enjoy your fireworks," he said.