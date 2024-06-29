CVS Health announced it will close the Longs Drugs at 91-919 Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach on Sept. 10.
As for why CVS Health decided to close this Longs Drugs, a company spokesperson wrote in a news release that local market dynamics, population shifts and store density were all factors.
CVS Pharmacy will transfer all prescriptions to the Longs Drugs at 91-1401 Fort Weaver Road, which is about 1.5 miles away.
Along with the Fort Weaver Road location, another nearby Longs Drugs store was opened at 91-5480 Kapolei Parkway in Kapolei in Dec. 2023.
Not including the soon-to-be-closed Longs Drugs, CVS Health operates 55 Longs Drugs locations in Hawaii, with 35 on Oahu.
CVS Health will offer employees' similar jobs at other locations.
The company also invested $17.3 million with the Kobayashi Group, the Ahe Group and CREA, LLC to open a new 169-unit affordable housing complex in Parkway Village at Kapolei.