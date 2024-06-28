HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association has reached a tentative agreement with the Hillsborough County School Board to raise teacher pay.

The agreement came unusually early for the district, since teacher contracts often aren’t resolved until well after the start of the new school year.

Earlier this week, support staffers tentatively agreed to a pay increase and a onetime additional payment of at least $2,500, to be paid in two installments.

Also, all bus drivers and bus rider attendants who have perfect attendance for the 2024-2025 school year will be eligible for a $500 bonus for the first semester, and $500 for the second semester. That’s if they are on time and work all scheduled days.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, teachers, who announced a tentative agreement earlier in the week, will see an annual pay raise of $500, plus a onetime payment of an additional $1,500.

For veteran teachers at the top of the pay scale, they will get a onetime $2,000 payment.

School District Superintendent Van Ayers said the raise will help Hillsborough schools compete with neighboring school districts.

“This is a significant day for employees in the HCTA bargaining unit,” Ayers said. “These pay increases are so deserved and I want to make sure our employees recognize how much we care for them and are excited to welcome them back for the 2024-2025 school year.”

And although the teachers’ association has tentatively agreed, president Rob Kriete said there’s still more work to be done.

“This does not bring us in line with surrounding school districts,” he said. “Our children deserve a world-class education, and we must now all work together to ensure we can continue to have the best teachers and support staff for our students.”

In November, the school district wants a referendum on the ballot asking voters for a tax increase to raise teacher pay even more.

In 2022, the same referendum narrowly failed.

The current agreements are tentative with the unions.

They have to be ratified by the employees and then approved by the Hillsborough County School Board.