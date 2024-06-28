PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Petersburg city council members say they need more time before making a final decision on the Rays new ballpark and the surrounding Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment project.
City spokesperson Alizza Punzalan-Randle said that a workshop and a final vote on the deal will take place a week later than scheduled so council members can review all the documents related to the development.
What You Need To Know
- BACKGROUND: Tropicana Field redevelopment stories
- BY THE NUMBERS: Project details, ballpark plans on MLB's website
- PDF: Hines + Tampa Bay Rays Stadium Presentation
- PDF: Q&A For the Historic Gas Plant District
That workshop is now scheduled for July 16, starting at 9 a.m.
The final vote will take place during the city council meeting on July 18, which is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.
The project passed its first hurdle earlier this month with council members voting 5 to 3 to advance the plan.
The $1.3 billion project would see St. Petersburg contribute $287 million, while Pinellas County and the Rays would put in $312 million and $770 million, respectively.
“City, County and Rays staff have worked diligently to complete the multiple agreements related to the development and stadium, and to address questions discussed at previous Committee of the Whole meetings,” Randle wrote in a released message. “Moving the dates is necessary to provide a comprehensive set of agreements for the discussion and vote.”