INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — A hotly-debated bill that would put state oversight on short-term vacation rentals is one of less than a dozen bills left on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

According to the Governor’s Action Report, he has until July 2 decide if he will veto the bill or sign it into state law.

SB 280 would make a standard set of rules for all short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnbs, across the state of Florida.

The bill includes a list of regulations that owners and operators must follow including having someone available over the phone 24/7 to respond to complaints, paying a ‘reasonable’ registration fee, and allowing local governments to suspend that registration or fine the owner for reoccurring issues.

It also clearly states that maximum overnight occupancy cannot exceed two people per bedroom and two people in the common area, unless the bedrooms are exceptionally large. The bill also includes regulations for advertising, among other things.

Matthew Barrowclough owns six properties in Indian Rocks Beach. He rents out periodically on platforms like Airbnb and VRBO. He feels some beachside cities have been overreaching with local ordinances and infringing on property rights, and state oversight is needed.

While the legislation would create more expenses and rules for Barrowclaugh, he says it’s time that a clear set of rules be made for everyone and he hopes Gov. DeSantis signs the bill.

“It’s the first step in the right direction,” he said. “I think it’s going to provide some assurance in the direction of where the state is going and how you can operate in the cities throughout the state, and right now there’s a lot of ambiguity which is creating a lot of challenges for everyone.”

Even before the bill hit Gov. DeSantis’ desk on June 17, there’s been push back coming from homeowners in many quaint residential communities.

The City of Anna Maria is using a city-sponsored website to encourage residents to call or email the governor’s office and state their disapproval. In Indian Rocks Beach, resident Scotti Vaughan says she and her neighbors have also been calling and emailing the state asking the bill be vetoed.

Vaughan says she doesn’t want a revolving door of people coming in and out of her neighborhood, and because the state is so large and every area so unique, she doesn’t feel vacation rental regulation is a one-size fits all situation.

“We don’t want businesses running right next to us,” she said. “If they are — which that’s what short term rentals are — it’s like come on, just give them a level playing field with a hotel or a motel which have restrictions too.”

While Gov. DeSantis has until July 2 to make a final decision, many of the state’s new laws take effect July 1.

Other bills of interest that are still on the governor’s desk include one that would affecting housing for agricultural workers and another that would affect how driver’s licenses could transfer for those moving into the state.