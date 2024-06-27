The former Martin's Fantasy Island on Grand Island, now under new ownership and called Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World, will be open six days a week and fully operational starting Friday.
Attractions that will open for the season include the Silver Comet rollercoaster, Giant Wheel Ferris wheel, The Serpent rollercoaster, carousel, Iron Horse train, bumper cars, antique autos and more. There will also be a full slate of water park attractions and kids' rides. The park is also bringing back the Western Town Shootout live show.
Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World will be open June 28-30 (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.), July 1-3, 9-14, 16-21, 23-28, 30-31 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.), July 4-6 (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.), Aug. 1-4, 6-11, 13-18, 20-25, 31 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.), Aug. 27-30 (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and Sept. 1-2 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.). Rides open daily at 11 a.m.
The park will close for the season on Labor Day, September 2.
