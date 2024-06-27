LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — It is farmers market season across Wisconsin, bringing people out to enjoy fresh produce and fruit around the state.

What You Need To Know Yaya's Greek Almond Dip founder is using farmers markets to grow product recognition



During the summer, staff sells at up to six markets per week



Sampling is a primary marketing focus



Increased product recognition helps grow appeal to grocery stores

As crowds descend upon these markets, many smaller food producers are taking advantage of the audience to get the word out about their products.

Michael Anagnos isn’t shy. He owns Yaya’s Greek Almond Dip, an East Troy-based company that makes dips similar in consistency to hummus. However, his dips are made with almonds instead of chickpeas.

On a Thursday morning at the Lake Geneva Farmers Market, you’ll find him assertively peddling free samples.

“What about you sister? What are you eatin’?” Anagnos shouts joyfully to a familiar customer at the market.

Yaya’s takes full advantage of the farmers market crowds to generate new customers. Anagnos said during the busy summer months, his company will do as many as six different farmers markets a week.

“To promote your brand, it takes enthusiasm. I think the source of that enthusiasm is the passion. When you start something from scratch you have got a belief,” said Anagnos.

Anagnos said a key to growing brand recognition has been providing free samples. It uses up a lot of product that is not being sold for a profit. However, that doesn’t seem to bother Anagnos.

“I don’t count the dollars; I see it as an opportunity for people to try it and come back and want more,” said Anagnos.

In addition to sales at farmers markets, Yaya’s has found its way into several grocery stores across metro-Milwaukee, Walworth County and the northwestern suburbs of Chicago.

Still, getting into stores takes time and money. Anagnos said the best way to get his dips into stores is through customer requests that come from the farmers markets.

“When the customer goes to the store and recommends us to the buyer it is everything. The store wants to sell what the customer wants. They are not going to seek something and hope the customer buys it,” said Anagnos.

Yaya’s even hands out cards to customers that they can show to grocers encouraging them to carry the almond dips.

Anagnos said he plans to expand into more stores in the coming year but has no plans to slow down his farmers market-based sales.