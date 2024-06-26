YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A deadly explosion in May at the Realty Building rattled Youngstown, and people are feeling the effects.

Two nearby buildings have been forced to close because of it.

One is International Towers, a residential building. The other is the Double Tree hotel, which also houses a restaurant.

Bistro 1907 is one of the restaurants in downtown Youngstown. It’s been forced to close ever since a deadly explosion in a nearby building nearly a month ago.

“The process, quite honestly, has been frustrating,” said Mark Canzonetta, owner of Bistro 1907.

He says he was in the restaurant when the explosion happened.

“The explosion kind of shook me off my barstool,” said Canzonetta.

He says he’s frustrated with city leadership.

“When a devastating blow has been to our city. I think we would have daily pressers. Even if they’re 5 minutes,” said Canzonetta.

He tells me he has 70 people that work for him who are seeking other work at this time.

“They’ve been like family for 6 years,” said Canzonetta.

Bistro 1907 set up a GoFundMe that has gained more than $10,000 in donations.

Canzonetta tells me that money will go to the staff.

“Hopefully they could have some groceries for a week,” said Canzonetta.

He doesn’t see an end in sight because of a new battle to Save the Realty Building.

“I don’t see any conclusion to this for a month, two months, three months,” said Canzonetta.

But he hopes to reopen at the when he’s allowed.

“I still have bills that I have to pay, so it just depends how long they eat into those cash reserves. I want to reopen. I love this city. I do love Youngstown,” said Canzonetta.