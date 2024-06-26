According to a National Economic Impact study by WineAmerica, New York’s wine industry poured $15 billion into the United States economy in 2022. With a new National Grape Improvement Center on the way in New York, officials believe that number is only going up.

“We’re here in Geneva to break ground on a facility that will make this region the center of research and innovation for the future of America’s entire wine industry," said Democratic U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Upstate New York is now home to a new National Grape Improvement Center. Officials say the 70,000-square-foot facility will be a pioneer of research for grape genetics, crop sciences and pests.

“It will provide new and the most innovative lab space for our researchers to work in," said Christine Smart, the associate dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at Cornell University. "And it will also provide the ability for grape researchers from Cornell and from the USDA ARS to interact on a daily basis.”

The facility is made possible thanks to $69 million in federal funding secured in 2019. It’ll bring Cornell and U.S. Department of Agriculture researchers together to answer questions some growers may have.

“We get the chance to work directly with grape growers who may be having challenges with pests, or are struggling with the changing climate to find the right breeds that work in this area," said Xochitl Torres Small, deputy secretary for the USDA.

As grape growers face different challenges, getting answers to these questions is vital.

“One of the researchers is looking at cold hardiness – how those grapevine buds react to the cold and the warm – followed by the cold so that we can be sure that we don't lose any of the grape vigor during the winter," Smart said.

It's a facility that could strengthen an already thriving industry in the state.

“I think for the wine industry moving forward, this means they will have access to the world’s best and most cutting-edge research," she said.

“I love New York wines. I drink them all the time," said Schumer.