The first Shake Shack drive-thru in upstate New York will open next month in the Rochester area.
The Henrietta Shack is scheduled to launch on July 9 at 11 a.m. on Clay Road.
On opening day, the first guests will receive custom Shake Shack cups, keychains and stickers and get the chance to meet Spikes, the mascot of the Rochester Red Wings.
Shake Shack will be donating $1 for every sandwich sold on opening day to FISH / RHAFT.
Regular store hours will be 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Both in-person dining and drive-thru ordering will be offered.