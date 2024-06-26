Former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and one of two Republicans to serve on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, endorsed President Joe Biden for reelection on Wednesday, charging that the former president is "a direct threat to every fundamental American value."

In a video posted to social media, Kinzinger called himself a "proud conservative" who "always put democracy and our Constitution above all else," which led him to his decision to cross party lines and endorse Biden, a Democrat.

"My entire life has been guided by the conviction that America is a beacon of liberty, freedom and democracy," he said. "So while I certainly don't agree with President Biden on everything, and I never thought I'd be endorsing a Democrat for president, I know that he will always protect the very thing that makes America the best country in the world: our democracy."

Kinzinger served as a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard before he was elected to represent Illinois in the House of Representatives in 2010. Kinzinger voted for Trump in 2020, but began to speak out against his baseless claims of voter fraud after his loss to Biden.

He was one of just 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 attack, and was part of a group of 35 members of the House GOP who voted to form an independent bicameral commission to investigate the insurrection. After Senate Republicans filibustered the independent commission, he was one of just two Republicans to support the formation of a House Select Committee to probe the attack, alongside then-Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. He and Cheney both accepted then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's appointment to the panel, for which they were both censured by the Republican National Committee. Kinzinger also detailed receiving death threats amid his participation on the committee.

Kinzinger led two high-profile Jan. 6 committee hearings: one in which Justice Department officials detailed Trump's efforts to exert pressure on the department in his bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and one detailing Trump's inaction as the riot unfolded, alongside then-Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia.

Kinzinger did not seek reelection to Congress in 2022. He joined CNN as a commentator last year.

Earlier this month, Biden's reelection campaign hired Kinzinger's former chief of staff Austin Weatherford to lead outreach to Republican voters skeptical of Trump.

