MADISON, Wis. — As the curtain rises on another vibrant show season, the Overture Center, one of Wisconsin’s largest performing arts venues, is calling for community members to join its dedicated team.

Employees say the opportunity is not only fulfilling but also offers a pathway to a rewarding career.

Heather Perkins, the house manager at Overture Center, reminisced about her journey from lead usher to her current role, spanning nearly a quarter-century.

“I joke that I don’t need a gym membership because of the amount of steps that I put in during a show,” she said, reflecting on the active nature of her work.

“When I started, I was a brand new mom, and it offered a job with flexibility,” Perkins said, highlighting one of the perks that drew her to the position initially.

Even now, she said she continues to find joy in her off-stage responsibilities, vowing to stay as long as physically possible.

But being a lead usher at Overture Center is more than just taking tickets. It’s about caring for the community.

“I like to help out the community. I like when people see me being a comfort to them,” Comfort Wasikhongo said.

Wasikhongo not only serves as a lead usher but also doubles now as a security officer, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all guests.

Anna Garcia-Menocal, guest services manager, emphasized the diverse backgrounds of her team.

“We have folks who are students, retirees looking for something fun and others balancing full-time jobs,” she said. “This diversity enriches the team dynamic.”

Lead ushers and other staff at Overture Center are easily identifiable in their black and white uniforms or branded shirts, which are provided. They also enjoy flexible scheduling to accommodate their varied lifestyles.

For those interested in joining the team at Overture Center, more information can be found, here.