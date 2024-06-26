MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Residents are invited to share their concerns Wednesday night with Maderia Beach city commissioners as officials work to finalize plans for a density-increase for John’s Pass Village.

A city workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Madeira Beach City Hall and residents are welcomed to speak to the board during the public comment section of the meeting regarding proposed changes to the areas zoning and designation.

What You Need To Know City is working to rectify discrepancies between three sets of land codes, maps



What is built currently in John's Pass does not align with current zoning codes



If a major storm were to hit today, city staff says John's Pass could not be rebuilt as is



GET THE DETAILS: City of Madeira Beach presentation on density changes

According to Community Development Director Jenny Rowan, the city has been working for the last couple of years to rectify some ongoing discrepancies between the city’s land-use rules and Pinellas County’s standards and building codes.

Before the process began, development in John’s Pass was dictated by three sets of maps and land codes that didn’t all agree.

“Currently what’s built on the ground today does not meet the zoning code, which is also what we call the land development regulations,” Rowan said. “It’s a big process too. We had to go to the county and get their blessing and approval and also approve two different plans locally.”

Pinellas County approved changing the designation to an "Activity Center" in a 6-1 vote in February. The final step is for the City of Madeira Beach to finalize and vote on the land development regulations, which could happen as soon as late-summer.

Rowan says what is concerning about the current makeup is that should the village get destroyed in a major storm or fire, it could not be rebuilt back to the way it looks today. She says once the proposed changes are made, John’s Pass Village could be rebuilt to the same height, density, and intensity.

“We really wanted to make sure we’re protecting what’s down here,” she said. “If a hurricane were to come through, you couldn’t build what’s there now. So we’re still in that process of making sure that our codes line up to what’s here.”

The code changes, Rowan says, will also protect the look and feel of John’s Pass so that any future development will blend in with what’s already there.

“Anything new after this zoning is passed will look the same, will feel the same, and just blend in to the built environment,” she explained.

Proceeding the 6 p.m. meeting, commissioners are set to discuss the process of replacing the city’s mayor. Jim Rostik, who served as mayor for less than a year, stepped down suddenly earlier this month. Vice-Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks will assume the role as mayor in the meantime.