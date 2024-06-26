CALEDONIA, Wis. — Two large cold storage facilities in Wisconsin are in the middle of big expansions. That means they need additional workers.

Central Storage and Warehouse, or CSW, operates cold storage facilities across the state.

Refrigerated and frozen food products are brought to its facilities by truck and then stored inside its warehouses.

CSW is currently expanding its Caledonia and Wisconsin Rapids warehouse facilities. That’s why the company needs to increase staffing.

CSW Co-CEO Sam Krieg said he expects to add about 15 positions in Caledonia and more than 20 in Wisconsin Rapids over the next year.

The company needs forklift operators and other support staff. Krieg said CSW can provide training for most roles.

“We are lucky in that we have a tenured workforce, and a good training program in place,” said Krieg. “The truth is that the most important things for us are that you fit with our values: people first, team based, service oriented. You want to be a part of a team doing what is right for the customer and the business.”

Collin Perales has worked inside CSW’s Caledonia facility for seven years. He can often be found operating a forklift inside the refrigerated portion of the warehouse.

He said there is pride in helping food get where it needs to go safely and efficiently.

“Having that aspect of getting something from here and going all the way to California, and they are happy with their product and quality control is good, I feel I did my part,” said Perales.

To learn more about the jobs available with CSW, you can visit the hiring website.