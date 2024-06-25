COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio officials approved nine projects that will create 707 new jobs and retain more than 1,600 jobs across the state.

Additionally, the projects are expected to create more than $44 million in new payroll and spur more than $217 million in investments in Ohio, according to a press release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office.

Here are the nine approved projects, according to the press release:

Central Ohio

Goyette Mechanical Company, Inc., city of Hilliard (Franklin County): Expects to create 90 full-time positions, generating $7.2 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in Hilliard.

Vantage Data Centers Management Company, LLC; New Albany Data Center, LLC, city of New Albany (Licking County): Expects to create 12 full-time positions, generating more than $1.6 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s new location in New Albany. Vantage powers, cools, protects, and connects the technology of hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises.

Northeast Ohio

Millennium Control Systems LLC, city of Beachwood (Cuyahoga County): Expects to create 40 full-time positions, generating $4 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s new location in Beachwood.

A.R.E. Accessories, LLC, city of Massillon and village of Navarre (Stark County): Expects to create 111 full-time positions, generating more than $5.6 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in Massillon and Navarre. A.R.E. manufactures fiberglass truck caps, hard tonneau covers, and accessories for a network of authorized dealers across the U.S. and Canada.

Southwest Ohio