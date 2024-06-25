COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio officials approved nine projects that will create 707 new jobs and retain more than 1,600 jobs across the state.
Additionally, the projects are expected to create more than $44 million in new payroll and spur more than $217 million in investments in Ohio, according to a press release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office.
Here are the nine approved projects, according to the press release:
- Goyette Mechanical Company, Inc., city of Hilliard (Franklin County): Expects to create 90 full-time positions, generating $7.2 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in Hilliard.
- Vantage Data Centers Management Company, LLC; New Albany Data Center, LLC, city of New Albany (Licking County): Expects to create 12 full-time positions, generating more than $1.6 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s new location in New Albany. Vantage powers, cools, protects, and connects the technology of hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises.
- Millennium Control Systems LLC, city of Beachwood (Cuyahoga County): Expects to create 40 full-time positions, generating $4 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s new location in Beachwood.
- A.R.E. Accessories, LLC, city of Massillon and village of Navarre (Stark County): Expects to create 111 full-time positions, generating more than $5.6 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in Massillon and Navarre. A.R.E. manufactures fiberglass truck caps, hard tonneau covers, and accessories for a network of authorized dealers across the U.S. and Canada.
- 4myBenefits, Inc., city of Blue Ash (Hamilton County): Expects to create 50 full-time positions, generating $3 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in Blue Ash.
- Dayton-Phoenix Group, city of Dayton (Montgomery County): Expects to create 115 full-time positions, generating $5.5 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in Dayton. Dayton-Phoenix Group supplies components and systems for locomotive, railroad, and industrial markets, with products including braking resistors, HVAC, air compressors, and other vital components for customers worldwide.
- Enerfab Power & Industrial, LLC, city of Harrison and Cincinnati (Hamilton County): Expects to create 44 full-time positions, generating more than $4.1 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s new location in Harrison.
- Haag-Streit USA, Inc., city of Mason (Warren County): Expects to create 15 full-time positions, generating more than $1.4 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s consolidation project in Mason.
- Westafo America LLC, city of Trotwood (Montgomery County): Expects to create 230 full-time positions, generating more than $12 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s new location in Trotwood.