MILWAUKEE — In a fast-paced, high-tech world, there is still room for good old-fashioned board games.

What You Need To Know Ben Checoda opened Old Guard Games in May. The store is located just east of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus





It features a wide variety of classic games and brand-new ones as well





While he intends to turn a profit, Checoda also has a goal for the store that goes beyond money. He hopes the store brings people together

That is why supporters of a new tabletop gaming store on Milwaukee’s East Side are confident it will thrive.

Ben Checoda is a health care marketing executive who is realizing his dream.

Checoda opened Old Guard Games in May. The store is located just east of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus.

It features a wide variety of classic games and brand-new ones as well.

While he intends to turn a profit, Checoda also has a goal for the store that goes beyond money. He hopes the store brings people together.

“The reason behind all of these games is to have one or two, three or four people sitting across the table having a good time. Comradere, having a chance to come together to spend time with another human being,” said Checoda.

Checoda said he believes live gameplay has a way of bringing people together that video games often lack. Old Guard Games is designed to create an inviting atmosphere.

“The whole feeling of the place, we wanted it to be a place where people wanted to come, wanted to hang out. The perfect day for us is to have a group of people playing magic cards which appeals to a younger crowd, a group playing Pokemon, chess, historical games, something that appeals across generations,” said Checoda.

Checoda said he hopes the store’s proximity to UW-Milwaukee will help attract a new generation of games as well.