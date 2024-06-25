HONOLULU — A new law establishing labeling requirements for Hawaii-branded coffee products takes effect next week but enforcing it could be a challenge for the state of Hawaii Department of Agriculture.

The Hawaiian Coffee Labeling Act 211 requires that all coffee products carrying a Hawaii geographical reference include a disclosure of where the coffee was grown in the state and the percentage, by weight, of locally grown coffee and coffee grown elsewhere. The law also requires that coffee labeled and advertised as “100% Hawaiian” must be grown and processed in the state.

“Unfortunately, the law did not provide for additional inspection staff, so enforcement of the new law will be a challenge given the other statutory responsibilities of the branch,” said HDOA chair Sharon Hurd.

Hurd said the department will increase inspection of retail shelves statewide but may have to rely on “complaint-driven enforcement” for the immediate future.

Under the new law, origin and percentage information must be displayed on the front label in a font size at least half the font size of the identity statement. The label requirement applies to coffee beans, roasted coffee and instant coffee blended with beans from other areas. It also applies to ready-to-drink coffee beverages and single-serve and bulk coffee packaging.

For retail information or to report possible mislabeling or non-compliance, email the HDOA’s Measurement Standards Branch at hdoa.ms.labeling@hawaii.gov or call 808-832-0690.

This session, the state Legislature also passed a measure that would require all roasted coffee, instant coffee,and ready-to-drink coffee beverages that contain Hawaii-grown and Hawaii-processed coffee blended with coffee of another regional origin to contain no less than 51% coffee by weight from the Hawaii geographic origin claimed on the label.

The bill would exempt retailers that do not package roasted coffee, instant coffee or ready-to-drink coffee beverages from liability for the sale of coffee products that use a label or advertisement in violation of the coffee labeling law.

Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii. He can be reached at michael.tsai@charter.com.