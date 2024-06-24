ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of the leading global manufacturers of beverages has relocated its headquarters to downtown Rochester.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and other dignitaries were on hand Monday for the ribbon cutting of Constellation Brands’ new home for its global headquarters.

“It’s incredible to be here for this grand opening of Constellation Brands’ new headquarters," Hochul said. "And, as a result, there will be a shooting start over the city of Rochester every night. [It's] a sign of hope and a promise of better days to come. Because that’s what happening in downtown Rochester."

“As we continue to grow and evolve, we’re confident that the Aqueduct campus, this building, is an ideal location for our headquarters to support the future of our business,” said Constellations Brands CEO Bill Newlands.

The company was able to restore a historic building and turn it into a state-of-the-art facility.

“Rochester is the foundation of where this company was built, the Rochester community," Newlands said. "And we recognize that. We think a vibrant Rochester is critically important for the future of Western New York and our company. We’re so excited to be downtown. And we think this is going to be a foundation for a lot of great things for Rochester going forward.”