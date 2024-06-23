SISTER BAY, Wis. — For 75 years, people from all around the world have traveled to Door County to get a taste of Swedish culture at Al Johnson’s.

One of the owners of the Swedish restaurant said he’s been happy to carry on his parents’ legacy.

What You Need To Know Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant has been open since 1949



Lars Johnson and his two other siblings took over 14 years ago after their father passed away



Goats were put on the roof as a joke in 1973, but have now become a staple



The owners have plans of expanding in the future

The original owner of the restaurant, Al Johnson, passed away 14 years ago. Since then, his children have taken over the business. The eldest, Lars Johnson, said reaching 75 years is something he only ever dreamed of.

“He would be so proud of what my brother and sister and myself and our employees have done,” said Johnson. “[Everyone] respected him, and they really respect my mom. And this is important to their legacy, and I think we’ve done well.”

The restaurant is most well-known for having goats on the roof, which originally started as a joke. Now, it’s a common sight for folks who make the trip there. Johnson said they have 30 goats, all of which he said love their job as entertainers.

“They’re curious animals and they love to see the people,” said Johnson. “If people are walking dogs, they’re always watching where the dogs go.”

People have traveled near and far to witness the goats on the roof and try the Swedish cuisine. That includes Madison resident Lynn Vande Sande and her family, who make it a yearly tradition. This trip is extra special for the family. Vande Sande is expecting her first grandson this year.

“Probably the biggest thing was coming for breakfast from year to year,” said Vande Sande. “This year we happen to have someone with us that’s new to the family that hadn’t ever been to Door County. So, we said, ‘We had to at least drive by and look at the goats.’ So that was the big draw.”

Johnson said the people who come to visit are what makes his job never feel like work.

“It’s just fun for me as I age to see third, fourth, fifth generations coming here to Al Johnson’s,” said Johnson. “I think this is really put on family traditions. And I think that’s what it’s all about.”