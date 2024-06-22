CLEARWATER, Fla. — Private equity firms and large companies in the United States are investing in bowling alleys.

The activity that once had massive popularity in the mid-20th century is seeing a modern resurgence to the point where it’s one of the most played activities in the country.

What You Need To Know Bowling is seeing a modern resurgence to the point where it’s one of the most played activities in the country



The sport, which saw a large growth in popularity in the ‘70s and ‘80s, saw some concern with the pandemic forcing closures in 2020



According to the Financial Times, revenue has risen in the U.K. for companies running bowling alleys, with the United States Bowling Conference saying bowling has become the top sport people play at least once a year in the U.S.



Maple Lanes Countryside in Clearwater stays busy every week, whether it’s bowling leagues or families gathering to have fun

For years, the activity has been Riley Engelhardt’s happy place.

“I know everyone here, so they’re all very friendly to me. I got to know them well,” he said.

Engelhardt is a bowler and has competed in the sport for years now.

He spends about three days a week practicing at Maple Lanes Countryside in Clearwater.

He’s tried numerous sports, but there’s something about this one that keeps him coming back to the lanes.

“You can set your own pace and it fits the user more than you trying to match up with everyone else,” Engelhardt said.

To him, it’s a special activity, which is why he continues to hone his craft at this 60-year-old bowling alley.

The sport, which saw a large growth in popularity in the ‘70s and ‘80s with weekly programs on television, saw some concern with the pandemic forcing closures in 2020.

But at spots like Maple Lanes, those concerns didn’t last long.

“A lot of businesses in this area didn’t survive COVID,” said Kenny Kerner, a desk person at Maple Lanes. “They couldn’t wait to get back here.”

Kerner has been working at Maple Lanes for a few years now because this place, and this activity, means a lot to him.

“It brings back memories of me and it brings back memories of me learning the bowling alley when I was a child,” Kerner said.

According to Kerner, Maple Lanes stays plenty busy every week, whether it’s bowling leagues or families looking to beat the heat in a fun and eclectic environment.

“Birthday parties, workplace gatherings — we have everything here,” Kerner said. “We have every kind of function comes here.”

That type of business is partly why bigger companies and private equity firms are investing money into national bowling alley chains.

According to the Financial Times, revenue has risen in the U.K. for companies running bowling alleys, with the United States Bowling Conference saying bowling has become the top sport people play at least once a year in the U.S.

Many of the alleys of today are filled with high-end restaurants and lounge-like atmospheres for people who still wind up wearing those eclectic shoes.

“All the major companies are promoting bowling,” Kerner said. “It’s big. It’s really big. And it’s fantastic to see it come back.”

For Maple Lanes, the popularity has been here for a long time for families and competitive bowlers, like Engelhardt.

They like staying involved in the community while having things like a bar, an arcade and even a robot waiter to serve bowlers.

Even as larger chains look to expand, local spots like Maple Lanes will keep knocking down pins and welcoming anyone looking for a strike.

When businesses opened back up in 2020 in Florida, Maple Lanes incorporated some social distancing practices, so people felt safe enough to bowl in their alley.